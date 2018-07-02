Rs 440 mn from Mahapola fund absorbed into bond scam

-

Over Rs 440 million that belongs to the Mahapola Higher Education Trust Fund has been absorbed into the bond scam, says the Center for Human Rights and Research (CHR) Sri Lanka.

Executive Director of CHR, Keerthi Tennakoon, disclosed this information at a press conference held in Colombo, yesterday (01).

Nearly 15,000 undergraduate students are beneficiaries of the Mahapola fund and receive an allowance of Rs 5,500 per month, stated Tennakoon.

He states that at least Rs 440 million has been used for the bond scam and it has incurred a loss of Rs 18 million.