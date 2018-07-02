Person nabbed for possession of elephant tusks

-

An individual has been arrested for illegal possession of elephant tusks, in Daulagala, Pilimathalawa area.

The arrest was made at a raid based on a tip-off received by the Architectural Conservation Division in Kandy, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Subsequently, the police have been able to take four tusks into custody which were found on the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as a 35-year-old residing in Pilimathalawa area.

The suspect will be produced before the Magistrate’s Court in Kandy and the Architectural Conservation Division in Kandy is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.