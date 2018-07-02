Person nabbed for possession of elephant tusks

Person nabbed for possession of elephant tusks

July 2, 2018   12:27 pm

-

An individual has been arrested for illegal possession of elephant tusks, in Daulagala, Pilimathalawa area.

The arrest was made at a raid based on a tip-off received by the Architectural Conservation Division in Kandy, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Subsequently, the police have been able to take four tusks into custody which were found on the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as a 35-year-old residing in Pilimathalawa area.

The suspect will be produced before the Magistrate’s Court in Kandy and the Architectural Conservation Division in Kandy is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories