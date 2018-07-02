I have only one and a half years left to serve  Fonseka

Minister of Wildlife Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka says that he hopes to complete all elephant fences in the country within one and a half years.

He stated this, yesterday (01), at a meeting held in Anuradhapura.

He only has a limited time of 1 ½ years to serve and he will somehow complete the elephant fences within one year of that, stated the Minister.

Therefore, he requests the public to have patience until then, he added.

According to him, today there is an elephant fence long 4500 km which can be erected around the country and the wildlife officials need 2500 km more, which he will work on to provide.