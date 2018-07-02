I have only one and a half years left to serve  Fonseka

I have only one and a half years left to serve  Fonseka

July 2, 2018   01:02 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Minister of Wildlife Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka says that he hopes to complete all elephant fences in the country within one and a half years.

He stated this, yesterday (01), at a meeting held in Anuradhapura.

He only has a limited time of 1 ½ years to serve and he will somehow complete the elephant fences within one year of that, stated the Minister.

Therefore, he requests the public to have patience until then, he added.

According to him, today there is an elephant fence long 4500 km which can be erected around the country  and the wildlife officials need 2500 km more, which he will work on to provide.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories