Person gets life imprisonment for possession of 2 g heroin

July 2, 2018   01:49 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A person has received a life sentence with hard labor, by the order of the Colombo High Court, for the possession of 2.18 g of heroin and smuggling.

The verdict was delivered by the Colombo High Court Judge Sampath Abeykoon on to a person living in Borella named Pushpa Jayantha Perera. 

The suspect had been arrested in the Peliyagoda area in a raid conducted by the coastal police, in 2010.

The Attorney General had filed the case against the suspect for the possession and smuggling of drugs.

After a long-drawn court case, the suspect was found guilty by Judge Abeykoon.

Accordingly, he was ordered to be imprisoned for life as per the verdict.

