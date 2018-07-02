State bank in Thalawa robbed

July 2, 2018   02:35 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A state bank in Thalawa town in Anuradhapura has been robbed of its money and jewelry, by a group of thieves.
 
Police suspects that the robbery had taken place over the weekend when the bank was closed.

Reportedly, the robbers have broken into three out of the four safes of the bank.

The CCTV system database has also been removed and taken by the robbers, according to the police.

The thieves had taken away approximately Rs 78 million worth gold jewelry and Rs 17 million in cash.

Under the supervision of Anuradhapura SP, 5 police teams are already conducting investigations regarding the matter.

