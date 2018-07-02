Passengers damaging railway property will be detained

-

As the government spends billions for the train services, the general public should heed to their responsibility and duty as a railway passengers to use the service with proper care, says Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva.

Minister emphasized this, today (02), at an event launching a special train that comprises 10 compartments modified by local manufacturers. The train embarked on its inaugural journey from the Fort Railway Station to Matara.

He added that, railway security officers in civil clothing will be on duty to prevent the actions of property damage occurring in train compartments. The passengers who damage the train property will be fined to recover the loss incurred and imprisoned under the Offences Against Public Property Act.

The Ministry mentioned that it had commenced a project back in January 2017 to modify 200 dilapidated train compartments, for the purpose of uplifting the local industrialists. So far, 25 train compartments have been modified and put into service for commuting.

The government alone cannot improve the railway service and it requires the support from the railway employees and the passengers, stated the Minister.

The Minister was joined by the Deputy Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Ashok Abeysinghe, Railways General Manager Mahanama Abeywickrama and several other officials at this event.