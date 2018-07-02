Protest on top of a high-tension tower

July 2, 2018   03:42 pm

A river-sand miner at the Mahaweli Bridge in Manampitiya has climbed on to a high voltage transmission tower commenced to commence a protest.

He has been engaged in this protest since this morning (02), said Ada Derana reporter.

The purpose of the protest was to bring attention to the irregularities occurring at the Manampitiya sand mining company and the ban on transportation of river-sand outside of Polonnaruwa district.

Several other individuals have also joined the protest by holding poster board signs.

It was reported the protestor on the transmission tower, M.W.R. Bandara, is a father of two and a cancer patient.

Ada Derana reporter stated that the police had also arrived at the scene.

