CPC issues warning to Sri Lankan Airlines

July 2, 2018   04:27 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) warns that they will suspend the issuance of fuel to Sri Lankan Airline on credit if they do not settle the arrears by next Wednesday (04).

CPC Chairman Dammika Ranatunga said that the Sri Lankan Airline has been informed in writing regarding this.

If the arrears are not settled by Wednesday, Sri Lankan Airlines can only receive fuel by paying for it.

Meanwhile, the CPC has been unable to properly manage the money required to buy fuel, he further stated.

Sri Lankan Airlines owes CPC about Rs 12 million, according to the Chairman.

