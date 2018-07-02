LTTE should resurrect for freedom of Tamil people  Vijayakala Maheswaran

State Minister of Child Affairs Vijayakala Maheswaran says that the LTTE should be resurrected for the freedom of the Tamil people.

If Tamil people want to live freely, the LTTE should raise their hand again, she further stated.

She made these comments at a state event held in Jaffna today (02).

While she pointed out women of North are facing harsh difficulties, she also mentioned the recent murder of a 6 year old girl in Jaffna.

Meanwhile, the President is only engaged in the development of his party and does not check on the civilians in North, she said.

State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran further said that with this incident, Tamil people have started to feel the way they lived before the May 18th in 2009, when the war ended.