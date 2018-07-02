People of 284 landslide-prone areas to be resettled

-

National Building Research Organization (NBRO) states that resettlement of people residing in 284 landslide-prone areas has commenced.

These areas were identified as land-slide prone areas, following the recent natural disaster situation that affected 10 districts of the country.

Divisional Secretaries have informed the NBRO regarding the lands needed to resettle the people living in disaster-prone areas and, subsequently the officers of NBRO have commenced surveying the lands.

The report of the relevant survey will be submitted to the National Disaster Relief Services Center, said the NBRO.

It was reported that the National Disaster Relief Services Center will be in charge of resettling the people and Rs 1.2 million is estimated to be allotted for building the resettlement houses.