Thalawa bank robbery investigations handed over to CID

July 2, 2018   08:13 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Inspector General of Police has handed over the investigations into the Thalawa bank robbery to the Criminal Investigation Department.

A state bank in Thalawa town in Anuradhapura has been robbed of its money and jewelry worth about Rs 95 million, by a group of thieves.

The robbery has occured over the weekend and the robbers had removed and taken the CCTV database of the bank as well.

The investigations were originally to be conducted under the supervision of the Anuradhapura SP.

