Football team and coach found alive after being trapped in Thai caves

Twelve members of a Thai football team and their coach have been found showing ‘signs of life’ after being trapped for nine days in a flooded cave in Thailand.

The boys ventured into the Tham Luang Nang Non cave on Saturday 23 June but were trapped by torrential rain.

A major search and rescue operation was launched to drain the cave and rescue them.

Thailand’s provincial governor said this afternoon that all 12 boys and their coach had been found alive by Thailand’s Navy SEAL divers.

“Thai Navy seals have found all 13 with signs of life,” Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters.