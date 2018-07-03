Ranjan proposes a parliamentary debate on NYT article

Ranjan proposes a parliamentary debate on NYT article

July 3, 2018   09:30 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

United National Party (UNP) is considering holding a parliamentary debate on the controversial New York Times article on Hambantota Port and China.

The UNP parliamentary group meeting was held yesterday (02), headed by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, at the Temple Trees.

At the said meeting, Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayke has proposed to hold a parliamentary debate on the NYT article.

Deputy Minister Ramanayake speaking to the media following the meeting said that it was agreed to hold the debate in the next parliamentary week.

Meanwhile, MP Kavinda Jayawardena said the meeting also discussed on the Audit Bill Bill which is to be presented to the Parliament on the 5th July.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories