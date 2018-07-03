JO to inform Speaker on their privileges in Parliament

July 3, 2018   10:08 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The Joint Opposition will hold an island wide series of protests against the current government, says former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He says that the preliminary discussions regarding that have been already held.

He stated this following the parliamentary group meeting of the joint opposition held yesterday (02).

It has been decided at the meeting to inform Speaker, today (03), regarding the privileges that are entitled to the Joint Opposition MPs.

MP Dinesh Gunewardena stated that the Speaker will be informed regarding this as there are now 70 MPs in the Joint Opposition.

Meanwhile the group of 16 SLFP MPs who left the government also joined with the Joint Opposition meeting yesterday for the first time.

They will work with the joint Opposition from this point onwards stated MP Susil Premajayantha.

MPs Dilan Perera and Kumara Welgama also commented to the media following the meeting.

