Forty-two individuals convicted for bribery so far this year

Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) says that, 42 individuals have been declared guilty in connection with soliciting bribes during this year.

Director General of CIABOC, President’s Counsel Sarath Jayamanne added that, last year, 57 people were convicted in connection with bribery.

He made these comments at a meeting held yesterday (02), regarding the National Action Plan to eradicate bribery and corruption.

CIABOC Commissioner Neville Guruge also joined the event.

