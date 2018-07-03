Forty-two individuals convicted for bribery so far this year

Forty-two individuals convicted for bribery so far this year

July 3, 2018   10:39 am

-

Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) says that, 42 individuals have been declared guilty in connection with soliciting bribes during this year.

Director General of CIABOC, President’s Counsel Sarath Jayamanne added that, last year, 57 people were convicted in connection with bribery.

He made these comments at a meeting held yesterday (02), regarding the National Action Plan to eradicate bribery and corruption.

CIABOC Commissioner Neville Guruge also joined the event.
 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories