Another warning issued by Postal trade unions

July 3, 2018   11:00 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

United Postal Trade Unions’ Front warns that they will once again engage in trade union action if postal employees are not paid their salary for June.

Union’s Convener Chinthaka Bandara says that it has been decided not pay a 06 days’ salary of the employees who engaged in the recent strike.

A cabinet paper is also to be produced regarding that, he added.

Postal authorities have been informed on this in writing, Bandara further stated.

