Kandy Esala Perahera to commence on August 12

The Sri Dalada Esala Perahera in Kandy will commence on August 12, with the ceremony of ‘Kap planting’ ritual at the ‘Sathara Devalaya’ which is followed by the five-day process of Ethul Perahera.

Kumbal Perahera is slated to commence on August 16 and after five days first Randoli Perahera will commence on 21st, says Diyawadana Nilame (Chief Custodian of Sri Dalada Maligawa) Pradeep Nilanga Dela.

He stated this yesterday (02) at the fist discussion held at Sri Dalada Maligawa regarding the Kandy Esala Perahera.

As the other processions, which are supposed to be held prior to the Esala Perahera, have already been completed, the Chief Custodian expects to include more elephants from those processions to the Kandy Esala Perahera.

During the season of Kandy Esala Perahera, all liquor stores and bars will be closed along the Kandy-Digana road, stated the Kandy District Secretary H.M.P. Hitisekara.