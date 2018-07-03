Three persons apprehended for possession of heroin

Three persons have been arrested at Rajagiriya and Borella areas for the possession of over 100g of heroin.

Welikada Police stated that, 85g 910mg of heroin were found on a 37 year old suspect caught at Obeysekarapura in Rajagiriya.

A 35 year old person was arrested at Wanathamulla, Borella with 11g 160mg of heroin on him.

Another individual was arrested at Borella for the possession of 3g 540mg of heroin on him.

The 3 arrested suspects will be presented at the Maligakanda and Aluth Kade Magistrate’s Courts.