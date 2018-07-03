Illicit liquor distillery raided in Buttala

July 3, 2018   11:37 am

Monaragarala district raids unit has arrested two individuals, who had been preparing illegal liquor for sale, along with a stock of illicit liquor and distilling equipment in Katugaha Galge area in Buttala.

Ada Derana reporter said that 8,000 milliliters of illicit liquor and 700,000 milliliters of goda, which is used to produce illicit liquor ( Kasippu), and distilling equipment have been seized by the police yesterday (02).

During the interrogations, it was revealed that the suspects had been engaged in this racket for a long period of time and distributed illicit liquor to several places in Buttala. 

The suspects have been identified as residents of Buttala and Badalkumbura areas.

They will be produced before the Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court Today (03).

