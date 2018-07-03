When thieves enter politics, average citizens suffer  Samantha Widyaratne

When thieves enter politics, average citizens suffer  Samantha Widyaratne

July 3, 2018   12:18 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

When thieves enter politics, average citizens suffer in the end, stated Uva Provincial Council member Samantha Widyaratne.

He stated this at a press conference held in Badulla, yesterday (02).

The citizens understand the problematic situation brought about by politicians’ actions; however, they keep on voting to bring those same people to the power, he stated.

Although the current government came to power promising to punish the corrupted and the thieves, they still roam around freely, he pointed out.

He further stated that the country wouldn’t be developed unless this system changes. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories