When thieves enter politics, average citizens suffer  Samantha Widyaratne

When thieves enter politics, average citizens suffer in the end, stated Uva Provincial Council member Samantha Widyaratne.

He stated this at a press conference held in Badulla, yesterday (02).

The citizens understand the problematic situation brought about by politicians’ actions; however, they keep on voting to bring those same people to the power, he stated.

Although the current government came to power promising to punish the corrupted and the thieves, they still roam around freely, he pointed out.

He further stated that the country wouldn’t be developed unless this system changes.