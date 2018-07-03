Interest-free loans for youths with business knowledge - Mangala

-

The Minister of Finance and Media Mangala Samaraweera says that although nearly 250,000 students sit for the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination every year, only about 25,000 students are eligible to enter local universities and that this is a problematic situation.

Parents with financial capability are able to send their children abroad or to private institutes for higher education but there is a high number of students with skills who lack the financial means to pursue higher education, added the Minister.

The Minister emphasized that it is possible for an individual to move up the social ladder even without a degree if they possess innovative and creative ideas, entrepreneurial skills and a good grasp of business.

The government has launched a loan-scheme project named ‘Enterprise Sri Lanka’ to support these human resources, and plans to provide loans without interest based on skills, said Mr. Samaraweera, at an event held in Matara yesterday (02).

The Minister also added that these loans schemes will be rendered from 15th this month and the government will take over the payments of interest.