We did justice for victims of political revenge  Akila

They have worked to provide justice for those who have been subjected to political victimization in the field of education, says Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.

Nearly 12,000 people who have been subjected to such injustice have made requests to him regarding the unjust treatment they’ve experienced, Minister stated.

At a press conference held yesterday (02) in the Ministry Auditorium, he stated that, on those requests, they have provided relief for 1018 such people by conducting fair investigations via a formal committee.

There was no political bias in the process of providing relief and these reliefs were provided for those who were subjected to political victimization in the year 2004 to 2015, he pointed out.

The Minister stated that there were no persons who were inapt among them.

Mentioning that there was a time period where person who got first and second places in teaching exams weren’t given appointments, he made a request asking not to ruin children’s education by mixing politics with education.