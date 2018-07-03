Cabinet Meeting currently underway

Cabinet Meeting currently underway

July 3, 2018   01:54 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The Cabinet meeting is currently being held headed by President Maithripala Sirisena.

Reportedly, the meeting commenced at around 10am today (03) and all ministers including the Prime Minister was in attendance for the meeting.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the SLFP was also held last night (02), chaired by President Sirisena.

Co-Chairman of SLFP Southern Province CM Shan Wijayalal stated that SLFP reformations were discussed at the said meeting.

