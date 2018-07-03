UNP is responsible for Vijayakalas statement  Joint Opposition

July 3, 2018   05:09 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

UNP should take the responsibility of State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran’s statement requesting for a LTTE regime, states the Joint Opposition.

The comment was made by JO MP Shehan Semasinghe at a press conference held in Colombo today (03).

Her statement is the future expectation of the current government seeing as there were 2 other Ministers and several other MPs at the premises when she said it, points out MP Semasinghe.

Prof. G. L. Peiris, joining the press conference, stated that, the current government is silent when there are rules prohibiting speech or action loyal to the LTTE pertaining to even abroad.

