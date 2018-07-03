President donates artificial limb to student born without an arm

-

President Maithripala Sirisena donated an artificial limb to N.G. Vinitha Damayanthi, who was born without a limb, a student of Siripura Central College studying at Grade 10, fulfilling a request made by her to the President asking the assistance of him to get an artificial limb, at the Presidential Secretariat, today (03).

The student who met President Sirisena during a programme held in the Siripura area on December 31st, 2017, requested the President to assist her to get an artificial limb, according to President’s Media Division.

The President instructed the officials at the same time to take necessary steps to produce a suitable artificial limb for her.

Thus, according to the request forwarded to Army Commander Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake the artificial limb was made in artificial limb manufacturing unit established under Directorate of Rehabilitation, where a Germen company has provided assistance for instructions and required raw materials for that.

An amount of two lakhs has been spent to make this artificial limb where monetary aid was provided by the President’s Fund.

This girl child who was suffering due to the lack of proper placement of the bone in the shoulder has shown special talents in education where the parents of the child were thankful to the President for taking an effort to make the child’s future brighter.

Director General of Sri Lanka Army Rehabilitation Centre Major General S.K. Thirunawukarapu and the parents of the child and others were present in this event.