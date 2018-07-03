IP Neomal Rangajeewa and Prisons Commissioner further remanded

Inspector of Police (IP) Neomal Rangajeewa and Prisons Commissioner Emil Ranjan Lamahewa, who were arrested over the alleged killing of 27 inmates at Welikada prison during the clashes in 2012, have been further remanded until June 17 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The case was taken up for hearing before the Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Fernando today (03).

The Criminal Investigation Division (CID) informed the court that further investigations are being carried out.

The CID requested the court to send the twenty-five T56 assault rifles, which had been seized during the investigations with regard to the incident, to the Government’s Analyst Department and to call for a report. Accordingly, the Magistrate accepted the request of the CID.

Considering the submissions, the Magistrate ordered the suspects to be further remanded until July 17th and called for a report on the progress of the investigations to be submitted at the next hearing.