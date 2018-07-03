Suspects of leopard killing further remanded

The 10 suspects, who were arrested in connection with the killing of a leopard in Ambalkulam area in Kilinochchi, have been further remanded until July 10 by the Kilinochchi Acting Magistrate S. Gratian today (03).

Police said the suspects were identified based on a video footage submitted to the Magistrate’s Court by the Wildlife Officers.

Seven suspects had been previously arrested in connection with the incident while three other suspects had surrendered to the court on June 29.

Several other suspects involved in the killing of the leopard are currently in hiding and the police are carrying out investigations to arrest them.

An angry mob of villagers captured and killed a leopard that had attacked the village of Ambalkulam and injured ten people including a wildlife officer on June 21.

The arrested suspects are youths aged 22-30 and residents of Karillashnapuram, Mailvanagam, Sharmapuram and Ambalkulam areas in Kilinochchi.

Kilinochchi police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.