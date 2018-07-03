Presidents Secretary responds to claims over missing part of bond report

July 3, 2018   07:36 pm

Secretary to the President Austin Fernando says that an annexe No. 3 was not received with the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate the Central Bank treasury bond issuance. 

He said this in a statement issued in response to the comments made by NFF MP Jayantha Samaraweera demanding answers from the President’s Secretary on what happened to the annexe No. 3 attached with the bond commission report. 

Fernando says that although annexe numbered as 1, 2, 4 and 5 was received with the Bond Commission report there was no Number 3. 

He stated that he cannot explain what happened to something he has not received.  

