-

Secretary to the President Austin Fernando says that an annexe No. 3 was not received with the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate the Central Bank treasury bond issuance.

He said this in a statement issued in response to the comments made by NFF MP Jayantha Samaraweera demanding answers from the President’s Secretary on what happened to the annexe No. 3 attached with the bond commission report.

Fernando says that although annexe numbered as 1, 2, 4 and 5 was received with the Bond Commission report there was no Number 3.

He stated that he cannot explain what happened to something he has not received.