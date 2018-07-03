Teachers and principals to call in sick tomorrow

-

Several trade unions representing school teachers, principals and administration officers have decided to continue with their planned trade union action tomorrow (04) against the appointments given in the field of educational services to alleged victims of political revenge.

A number of trade unions including the Sri Lanka Education Administration Service Officers’ Union, Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU), Sri Lanka Teacher Services Union and the Teacher Educators’ Service Union are scheduled to engage in the ‘sick out’ where teachers would call in sick for a day.

The representatives of the aforementioned held talks with the Prime Minister at the PM’s Office in the Parliament regarding their decision to resort to trade union action.

However, the trade unions say that no agreement was reached with regard to putting an end to the political appointments being made the in education service under the guise of rectifying past injustices.

Therefore they have decided to proceed with the trade union action scheduled for tomorrow (4) while a protest march is also expected to be held in front of the Education Ministry.