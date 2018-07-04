Two students killed in motor accident at Hakmana

July 4, 2018   09:15 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Two students have been killed by a motor accident when their motorbike collided with a CTB bus at Deiyandara, Hakmana, states the Police Spokesperson.

The accident had occurred this morning (04) at around 6.45 am.

The two students, who were seriously injured in the accident, succumbed to their injuries upon admission to the Narawelpitiya hospital.

The deceased are a 16 year old resident of Kaluwalaketiya-Denagama named Peduruhew Kankanamge Kelum Sandaruwan and a 19 year old named Gurusinghege Indrajith Kumara from Denagama.

Bodies are currently kept at the Narawelpitiya Hospital morgue and post mortem will be performed today.

The driver of the bus has been arrested regarding the incident and Deiyandara Police is conducting further investigations. 

