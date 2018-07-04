Chinese national arrested at BIA with gems worth Rs 4.8 mn

A Chinese national has been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport, last night (03), for attempting to smuggle in gems, stated Customs Spokesperson, Sunil Jayaratne.

Arrested suspect is a 35 year old Chinese female who has been living in Negombo for about 12 years with her Sri Lankan husband.

Hidden in her luggage, the customs have found 18 large gems and 13 parcels containing a large number of smaller gems in each.

The value of the gems was estimated to be over Rs 4.8 million, according to the Customs.

The gems were declared forfeit and a penalty of Rs 40,000 was imposed on the woman.