Chinese national arrested at BIA with gems worth Rs 4.8 mn

Chinese national arrested at BIA with gems worth Rs 4.8 mn

July 4, 2018   10:41 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A Chinese national has been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport, last night (03), for attempting to smuggle in gems, stated Customs Spokesperson, Sunil Jayaratne.

Arrested suspect is a 35 year old Chinese female who has been living in Negombo for about 12 years with her Sri Lankan husband.

Hidden in her luggage, the customs have found 18 large gems and 13 parcels containing a large number of smaller gems in each.

The value of the gems was estimated to be over Rs 4.8 million, according to the Customs.

The gems were declared forfeit and a penalty of Rs 40,000 was imposed on the woman.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories