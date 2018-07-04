Navy rescues a girl who slipped off cliff in Rumassala

-

Upon information disseminated by the Galle harbour Police about 5 pm yesterday (03) to the Headquarters of Southern Naval Command, of an incident of a girl being accidentally slipped off a nearby cliff, a group of naval personnel belonging to the Navy’s Special Boat Squadron and Diving Unit were engaged in rescue efforts.

The girl is a resident of the Bonita Children’s Home in Rumassala, reported the Navy.

The prompt action of naval personnel, under the directives of the Commander Southern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Kapila Samaraweera, managed to rescue the girl after a strenuous effort.

The rescued girl, who picked minor bruises during the accident, was rushed to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital in Galle for treatment.