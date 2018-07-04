Reports of insufficient officers at BIA immigration counter rejected

Reports of insufficient officers at BIA immigration counter rejected

July 4, 2018   11:46 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The false reports made in social media, alleging an insufficient number of officers at the immigration counters at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), were discarded by the Deputy Controller of the Department of Immigration and Emigration, Chaminda Hettiarachchi. 

He emphasized that the officers of his department, under no circumstances, would cause any inconvenience to the passengers.  

He made these comments in response to the queries made by the Government Information Department with regards to the accusations made in social media of the inadequacy of staff officers at the immigration counters at BIA.

Congestions are unavoidable when several airplanes arrive at the airport simultaneously and the officers will be deployed as necessary, to control the existing situation, added Mr. Hettiarachchi.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories