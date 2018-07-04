Tense situation due to educational sector trade union actions

A protest organized by several trade unions in the field of educational services has led to a tense situation in front of the Education Ministry in Isurupaya.

Several trade unions representing school teachers, principals and administration officers launched a trade union action today (04) against the appointments given in the field of educational services to alleged victims of political revenge.

Representatives of trade unions, who are engaged in a protest, marched from the Buddhadasa Stadium in Pelawatte to the Education Ministry in Isurupaya.

This protest action led to the temporary close down of the 174 bus route in front of the Ministry due to a clash between the trade union representatives and the police.

Meanwhile, a number of trade unions including the Sri Lanka Education Administration Service Officers’ Union, Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU), Sri Lanka Teacher Services Union and the Teacher Educators’ Service Union are scheduled to engage in the ‘sick out’ where teachers would call in sick for a day.

Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam made a request, yesterday (03), asking the staff to report to duty without participating in the strike.

CTU General Secretary Joseph Stalin stated that today’s token strike was a success.

However, Education Minister says that today’s trade union action was a total failure.