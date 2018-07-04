Gotabhaya arrives at SLPP Headquarters for first time

Former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has arrived at the Headquarters of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) for the first time.

Recently, the SLPP Chairman, Prof. G. L. Peiris, had formally invited Gotabhaya Rajapaksa to the head quarters of SLPP.

Accordingly, he had arrived at the SLPP Head Office on the Lotus Road at around 11 am today.

A membership promotion program was scheduled to be held at SLPP headquarters today and it is currently underway, presided by Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Reportedly, member of SLPP, former Minster Basil Rajapaksa is also in attendance of this event.

At the event, 21 UPFA Provincial Council members have received the membership of SLPP.