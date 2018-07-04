Teachers strike has failed completely  Ajith P. Perera

July 4, 2018   04:44 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The strike launched by the trade unions representing school teachers, principals and administration officers is a complete failure, says the State Minister of Power and Renewable Energy, Ajith P. Perera.

He stated this speaking to the media today (04), following an inspection of several schools in the Kalutara District. 

The Minister points out that, the attempt of an evil force to sabotage the education system of the country has failed entirely.

The number of student and teachers who came to school today is higher than any other day, added the Minister.

