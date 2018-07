A woman was fined an amount of Rs 25,000 today (04), for selling foreign cigarettes illegally in a shop in Dehigahalanda area, Ambalantota.

The order has been issued by the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court.

On a raid based on a tip-off received by the officials of the Excise center in Hambantota, they have seized 158 foreign cigarettes along with the suspect.