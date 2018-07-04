Govt. will take firm decision regarding Vijayakalas statement - Rajitha

Govt. will take firm decision regarding Vijayakalas statement - Rajitha

July 4, 2018   05:31 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Cabinet spokesman, Minister Rajitha Senaratne says that the government will take a firm decision regarding the statement of State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran.

The Minister made this statement today (04), at the cabinet press briefing.

The government will take strict actions concerning controversial statements of this sort and take necessary legal actions with regard to the constitutional status of the statement, added the Minister.

