Cabinet approval granted for 4 new faculties at state universities

The Cabinet has approved a proposal to establish a faculty of engineering at Sri Jayawardenapura University and 03 faculties of technology at Kelaniya, Rajarata and Sabaragamuwa universities.

This proposal was brought by the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, as the Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs.

The government has decided to pay more attention to science and technology education, in order to meet the increasing demand for human resources with technological and innovative knowledge and skills.

The proposal mentions that these faculties should be established under the science technological human resource development project which carries a total investment of USD 165 million.

The purpose of this project is to produce undergraduates with skills appropriate for the labor market, knowledge in modern technology and an interest in entrepreneurship, the PM has further mentioned in his proposal.