New Electoral Organizers appointed for Horowpothana and Ampara

July 4, 2018   06:03 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed two State Ministers as SLFP Electorate Organizers for Horowpathana and Ampara electoral divisions.

State Minister of Mahaweli Development Weerakumara Dissanayake has been appointed as the Electoral Organizer of Horowpothana.

Meanwhile, the State Minister of Provincial Councils, Local Government and Sports Sriyani Wijewickrama was appointed as the Electoral Organizer for Ampara.

