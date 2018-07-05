Hashish, cannabis and foreign liquor worth over Rs 10m found inside container

-

Sri Lanka Customs has detected large quantities of Hashish, cannabis and foreign liquor worth over Rs 10 million in total within a container which had arrived from Italy, during an inspection at the Orugodawatta Container Yard.

Officers found two parcels containing hashish weighing 2,945 grams and valued at Rs 2.9 million, Kush cannabis weighing 2,000 grams and valued at Rs 8 million, 220 bottles of whiskey, 225 bottles of wine and 100 cans of beer hidden inside the unaccompanied passenger baggage container from Italy which had been selected for outpanal examination.

Two suspects including the Sri Lankan clearing agent and wharf clerk were arrested on Wednesday (4) while further investigations are carried out under the guidance of the of Sri Lanka Customs Narcotics Control Unit.

The total value of the narcotics and liquor is estimated at Rs 11,530,000.