PM to make a statement on NYT report today

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be making a special statement at the parliament today (05).

Prime Minister’s Office mentioned that the PM will speak on the New York Times article alleging that the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has received funds from China Harbor Co. for his presidential election campaign.

The PM will also be commenting on the Hambantota port project.

Meanwhile, State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran, who recently made a controversial statement concerning the L.T.T.E organization, has met with the PM last evening (04) at the Temple Trees, mentioned the PM Office.

The meeting took place after PM had notified the State Minister to meet him at the earliest when she arrived in Colombo.

The PM has also commented at the parliament yesterday, that, investigations are being conducted against the State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran.