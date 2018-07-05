PM to make a statement on NYT report today

PM to make a statement on NYT report today

July 5, 2018   09:48 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be making a special statement at the parliament today (05).

Prime Minister’s Office mentioned that the PM will speak on the New York Times article alleging that the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has received funds from China Harbor Co. for his presidential election campaign.

The PM will also be commenting on the Hambantota port project.

Meanwhile, State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran, who recently made a controversial statement concerning the L.T.T.E organization, has met with the PM last evening (04) at the Temple Trees, mentioned the PM Office.

The meeting took place after PM had notified the State Minister to meet him at the earliest when she arrived in Colombo.

The PM has also commented at the parliament yesterday, that, investigations are being conducted against the State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories