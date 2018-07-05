Vijayakala decides to resign from post

Vijayakala Maheswaran says that she has decided to resign from her post as the State Minster of Child Affairs, in the wake of her recent controversial statement regarding the LTTE.

Speaking during a state event held in Jaffna on June 2, she had said that the LTTE should be resurrected for the freedom of the Tamil people.

If Tamil people want to live freely, the LTTE should raise their hand again, she had reportedly said.

Several parties including sections of the United National Party (UNP) had demanded action against Maheswaran.

The Speaker has informed the Attorney General to investigate whether State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran’s controversial statement has violated the Constitution or any laws and to take necessary legal action.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had requested President Maithripala Sirisena to temporarily remove Vijayakala Maheswaran from her ministerial portfolio until inquiries are completed.

The PM had summoned Maheswaran yesterday (4) to inquire regarding the statement while she had reportedly decided to resign following the meeting.