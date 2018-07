The debate on the second reading of the national Audit Bill is scheduled to be held at this morning (05) at the parliament.

Chief Government Whip Gayantha Karunathilaka the debate will be held throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe stated at the parliament yesterday (04)that there is no need to postpone the Provincial Council Election.

This was in response to a question raised by MP Dullas Alahapperuma.