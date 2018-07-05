Two individuals nabbed over employment scam

July 5, 2018   11:23 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Two individuals have been arrested in Kadawata area, for scamming nearly Rs 400,000 in a fraudulent scheme for victimizing people by promising employment opportunities.

According to the police media spokesman’s office, the arrested individuals had owned an institute in Kadawata and received over Rs 3,997,000 from 19 persons, scamming them for employment opportunities in the shipping sector.

The arrest was made following a tip-off received by the Kiribathgoda police.

The suspects have been identified as residents in Rambukkana and Mawanella areas.

They will be produced before the Mahara Magistrate’s Court today (05), police said.

