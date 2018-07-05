Thai PM to arrive in SL for 2-day visit

Thai PM to arrive in SL for 2-day visit

July 5, 2018   11:33 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha will arrive at Sri Lanka on July 12th for a 2-day official visit, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On his visit, the Thai Prime Minister is scheduled to call on President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and high-ranking officials.

The reason for this visit is an official invitation from the Sri Lankan government for strengthening bilateral relation of the two countries, stated Foreign Affairs Ministry.

