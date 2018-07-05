Fonseka condemns Vijayakalas statement

July 5, 2018   12:23 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Minister of Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka says that he strictly condemns State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran’s statement on an LTTE regime for the freedom of Tamil people.

He said that both legal and political action should be taken against State minister Maheswaran.

He made these comments speaking to the media at Peliyagoda area.

He stated that the many politicians in the North, who tried to bring the LTTE regime back in the time, are currently 6-feet under. And if politicians today try to bring back the LTTE, they will also end up with the same fate, he further said.

