Wont leave even if they try to smoke me out  Hirunika

July 5, 2018   01:04 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

UNP Ratmalana Electoral Organizer MP Hirunika Premachandra says that some are trying to remove her from the post of Electoral Organizer and that no one can remove her from her post.

She stated this yesterday (04), at an event held in Ratmalana for awarding title deeds and loans for the residents of Badowita area in Ratmalana.

The reason behind the attempts to remove her from the post is because she doesn’t give posts to anyone, according to the MP.

She will not give positions to anyone who doesn’t work and she cannot be removed from her station even if the try to smoke her out, said Premachandra.

MP further said that she should collect merit to see the moment UNP Deputy Leader Minister Sajith Premadasa becomes the leader of this country.

