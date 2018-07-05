-

The China Harbour Engineering Company says that the speculation by an international media organization that CHEC funded former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s 2015 Presidential Election campaign is completely inconsistent with the facts.

“The construction of the Hambantota Port by CHEC was an important national task based on mutual agreement between Sri Lanka and China Governments, and was implemented under a transparent model,” the company said.

CHEC said it has never been involved in the internal affairs of Sri Lanka and that the Hambantota Port was built for the Sri Lankan Government and its people.

“We wish to jointly safeguard Sri Lanka’s investor friendly environment. The relevant media report has distorted the facts and provided a false opinion.”

The Chinese Embassy in Colombo held a media briefing today (5) with the participation of Mr. Luo Chong, Spokesperson and the Chief of Political Section of Chinese Embassy, Ms. An Xin, Deputy Managing Director of Representative Office of China Habour Engineering Company Ltd and Mr. Tissa Wickramasinhe, COO of Hambantota International Port Group Ltd (HIPG) who made remarks on the so-called “Debt Trap” and some other related issues.