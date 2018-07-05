Education Supervision Boards to regulate schools

July 5, 2018   02:15 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The Ministry of Education has decided to establish ‘Education Supervision boards’ to regulate state schools, private school and also International schools.

These Supervisory Boards will be appointed under the government’s principled process of increasing the quality of education, stated Dr. Madura Wehella, the Director of Education in Policy & Planning Branch of Ministry of Education.

Building equal opportunities in education and teachers’ qualifications will be focused through this project, she mentioned.

 Relevant measures for this project will be commenced shortly at the provincial levels, she further said.

